"Flags of the Fallen" honors veterans

A dozen Daviess County schools are undergoing new security measures. On Friday, work continued at Burns Elementary.More >>
A dozen Daviess County schools are undergoing new security measures. On Friday, work continued at Burns Elementary.More >>
A touching tribute was held on Saturday for those who've served our country.More >>
A touching tribute was held on Saturday for those who've served our country.More >>
Family and friends paid their last respects to 63-year-old Sharon Mand at Browning Funeral Home. Services are pending for the second victim, Kathy Woolems.More >>
Family and friends paid their last respects to 63-year-old Sharon Mand at Browning Funeral Home. Services are pending for the second victim, Kathy Woolems.More >>
The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered after the teen went missing on Friday.More >>
The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered after the teen went missing on Friday.More >>
A facility nickel tax in Daviess County goes into effect Saturday. It is 5.7 cents per $100 of property assessment.More >>
A facility nickel tax in Daviess County goes into effect Saturday. It is 5.7 cents per $100 of property assessment.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.