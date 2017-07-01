"Flags of the Fallen" honors veterans

A touching tribute was held on Saturday for those who've served our country.

Thousands of American flags were placed on the lawn by visitors at the George Rogers Clark Memorial in Vincennes.

"Flags of the Fallen" is the name of the project headed up by Iraq War Veteran, Frank Medlen.

Medlen said each one is meant to represent the men and women who fought and died serving our country.

The installation has grown significantly from 6,000 flags to more than 50,000 this year.

