Funeral services held for house explosion victim

Three others were badly burned in the blast (WFIE)

Funeral services for one of the victims of a deadly Evansville house explosion were held on Saturday.

Family and friends paid their last respects to 63-year-old Sharon Mand at Browning Funeral Home. Services are pending for the second victim, Kathy Woolems.

Three others were badly burned in the blast.

Riley Hospital officials could not give an update on eight-year-old Jesse Woolems. The family told us more than 60 percent of his body was burned.

His mother, Tara McKnight, and another man, Michael Kneer, were taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?