Ellis Park kicks off 95th season of racing

It was opening day at Ellis Park as they kicked off their 95th season of racing.

There were plenty of fans on hand enjoying the bets, the horses, and spending good quality time with their families.

We spoke with two racing fans who have been coming to Ellis Park for many years, and they absolutely love it.

However, it wasn't all about the fans; it was also about the races.

We start off with race number three, 5.5 furlongs, a purse of $10,500 and the two and eight would be neck and neck to the finish.

Eight more, than Shirl took it at the finish line trained by John A. Ortis, owned by Brent Gasaway, and Ian Yarnot ridden by Didiel Osorlo.

To race number two, backtracking a bit, and this was an important one, 6 furlongs long with a purse of $10,500 and riding number four Northern Ranger and that would be Jon Court out front.

That name should sound familiar. Jon Court is a six-time Ellis Park Champion and on Saturday went for his 600th win at Ellis, and his 4,036th North American Race win.

