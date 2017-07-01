Body of missing Knox Co. teen recovered

The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered after the teen went missing in a small lake on Friday.

It happened on a private property near the Big Peach on Highway 41 near Emision.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the teen was swimming and called for help. We're told another teenage boy tried to canoe out to him but wasn't able to get to him before he went underwater.

When state police and deputies arrived on the scene, they canoed out and swam to the area where the teenager went missing. They were unable to find him at first.

After resuming the search on Saturday, authorities found his body with an underwater camera.

Several agencies were involved in the search.

