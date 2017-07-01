Body of missing Knox Co. teen recovered

The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered after the teen went missing on Friday.More >>
The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered after the teen went missing on Friday.More >>
A facility nickel tax in Daviess County goes into effect Saturday. It is 5.7 cents per $100 of property assessment.More >>
A facility nickel tax in Daviess County goes into effect Saturday. It is 5.7 cents per $100 of property assessment.More >>
Finding a parking spot on West Franklin Street has been a problem for years.More >>
Finding a parking spot on West Franklin Street has been a problem for years.More >>
We're hearing from more neighbors who say they helped pull victims from Tuesday's deadly house explosion. 2 Women died and three people were taken to regional hospitals to be treated for their burns.More >>
We're hearing from more neighbors who say they helped pull victims from Tuesday's deadly house explosion. 2 Women died and three people were taken to regional hospitals to be treated for their burns.More >>
Maybe you have the weekend off, but Illinois lawmakers do not.More >>
Maybe you have the weekend off, but Illinois lawmakers do not.More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>