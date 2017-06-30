City officials to conduct studies immediately for W. Franklin Street parking solutions

Evansville city officials announced Friday a series of case studies will be conducted over the next several months to improve parking on West Franklin Street.

Finding a parking spot on West Franklin Street has been a problem for years.

Evansville city officials just put their plans for better parking into high gear Friday.

After a proposed bar in the sector was turned down late last year--the reason given was lack of parking--patrons and business owners pushed for change.

"It's needed," people walking by told us. "It really is."

"If there was more parking, we'd probably come down here more often," Mark Trice told 14 News while walking with his family. "A parking garage would be great. I mean like, it would make more sense. Especially when the festivals are going on."

City Officials plan to conduct a series of case studies beginning immediately. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's office just released a statement, saying "the process is expected to last two-to-three months and all of the information will be compiled into a final report as a comprehensive parking management plan for West Franklin Street."

People we caught up with say it's always a battle to find a spot on busy nights.

"I got really lucky," Michaela Tussey said. "I feel like every time I come downtown I have a hard time finding where to park."

City officials say all of the data gathered over the next several months will be used to develop a high-level parking plan for the strip.

So, change is on the horizon for one of Evansville's key corridors.

