Allen's homer gives Evansville 5-4 win

Finding a parking spot on West Franklin Street has been a problem for years. Evansville city officials just put their plans for better parking into high gear Friday. After a proposed bar in the sector was turned down late last year--the reason given was lack of parking--patrons and business owners pushed for change. "It's needed," people walking by told us. "It really is." "If there was more parking, we'd probably come down here more ofte...More >>
Finding a parking spot on West Franklin Street has been a problem for years. Evansville city officials just put their plans for better parking into high gear Friday. After a proposed bar in the sector was turned down late last year--the reason given was lack of parking--patrons and business owners pushed for change. "It's needed," people walking by told us. "It really is." "If there was more parking, we'd probably come down here more ofte...More >>
It is 5.7 cents per $100 of property assessment.More >>
It is 5.7 cents per $100 of property assessment.More >>
We're hearing from more neighbors who say they helped pull victims from Tuesday's deadly house explosion. 2 Women died and three people were taken to regional hospitals to be treated for their burns.More >>
We're hearing from more neighbors who say they helped pull victims from Tuesday's deadly house explosion. 2 Women died and three people were taken to regional hospitals to be treated for their burns.More >>
Maybe you have the weekend off, but Illinois lawmakers do not.More >>
Maybe you have the weekend off, but Illinois lawmakers do not.More >>
The next time someone like Aleah Beckerle disappears, a volunteer group plans to be ready to launch a search at a moment's notice. members of her search team say, some of the very people who spent months looking for Aleah are now creating a new search team.More >>
The next time someone like Aleah Beckerle disappears, a volunteer group plans to be ready to launch a search at a moment's notice. members of her search team say, some of the very people who spent months looking for Aleah are now creating a new search team.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>