King, Grothe win titles at Swimming Nationals on Friday

It was another tremendous day at the 2017 Phillips 66 US Swimming Nationals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis for the Indiana Hoosiers, as the team won two more championships.

Current Indiana standout Lilly King won her third national championship of the week, while IU postgrad Zane Grothe won the title in the men’s 400 freestyle.

Along with the two wins, Hoosier alum Cody Miller unofficially made Team USA for the FINA World Championships next month in Budapest, Hungary with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

King was dominant on Friday night, leading wire-to-wire in the 100 breast to complete the sweep of the stroke and win her third national championship of the week. The Evansville, Ind. product touched the wall in a meet and IU school record time of 1:04.95 that ranks second-fastest in the world this year.

Along with her title in the 100 breast, King also won the 50 breast and 200 breast earlier this week and will swim all three events at the 2017 FINA World Championships next month in Budapest. The rising junior will swim in the 200 IM on Saturday to complete her week in Indianapolis.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

1. Lilly King – 1:04.95 (Championship Record - 1:06.06 prelims)

69. Bailey Kovac – 1:14.21

In the men’s 400 freestyle, Grothe had a great swim out of Lane 1, stunning a star-studded field to win the national title. Grothe touched the wall first in a time of 3:44.43 – the fifth-best time in world this year and the seventh-best time in U.S. history.

Grothe will now swim the event at the World Championships next month, as well as the 4x200 relay for Team USA after finishing third in the 200 freestyle earlier this month.

In the B Final, current IU swimmer Matthew Anderson had a great showing, placing eighth to finish 16th overall in the 400 free with a time of 3:56.53.

The fast IU swimming continued in the men’s 100 breaststroke, as Miller placed second in the A Final of the event with a time of 59.11. With his second-place finish, Miller is eligible for selection to Team USA in the event, with his selection to be official later this week.

In the B Final of the 100 breast, current IU swimmer Ian Finnerty touched the wall first to place ninth overall with a time of 1:01.29.

IU alum Bob Glover had a great showing in the Championship Final of the 100 backstroke, placing sixth overall with a time of 54.64.

Earlier in prelims, IU alum Max Irwin placed 41st in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:58.93, while Jack Collins was 51st in 4:01.84. Blake Pieroni took 52nd with a mark of 4:02.71. In the women’s 400 free, Cassy Jernberg placed 38th in 4:18.15.

In the 100 backstroke, Wilson Beckman took 26th overall with a time of 56.18. On the women’s side, Rachel Matsumura was 46th in 1:02.82, while Ali Rockett tied for 62nd with a mark of 1:03.46. Grace Haskett finished 79th with a mark of 1:03.73.

In the 100 breaststroke, Levi Brock was 46th in a time of 1:04.47, while Bailey Kovac was 69th on the women’s side with a mark of 1:14.21.

Competition at the 2017 Phillips 66 US Swimming Nationals concludes on Saturday with the 200 IM, 50 freestyle, men’s 800 freestyle and women’s 1,500 freestyle at the IU Natatorium. Prelims begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, with finals at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Courtsey: Indiana University Athletics