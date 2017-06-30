Neighbors describe moments as they helped victims of deadly house explosion

We're hearing from more neighbors who say they helped pull victims from Tuesday's deadly house explosion.

Two women died and three people were taken to regional hospitals to be treated for their burns.

We've heard from people who live along Hercules Ave. all week long who say they stepped in to help during that tragedy. One of those people, Jordan Nally, 16-years-old.

Nally lives right down the street from the home. He told us he was asleep when the home at 1717 Hercules exploded early Tuesday. He and his mother ran down the street, like many of their neighbors, looking for a way to help.

Instead of standing there, Jordan said he ran to 8-years-old Jesse Woolems, who he says was stuck under a piece of the roof. Jordan then pulled Jesse to safety, laying him on the grass.

"I was about to start crying. He said, he wasn't crying but you know he was about to pass out, but when I laid him down he said, 'please don't let me die' and I said 'I gotta get your mom,'" explained Nally.

We checked with the hospitals on Jesse, his mother, Tara Mcknight and Michael Kneer, but hospital officials could not give an update.

Funeral services for one of the victims, 63-year old Sharon Mand will be held Saturday at Browning Funeral Home. Services are pending for Kathy Woolems.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

