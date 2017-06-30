IL lawmakers to work past deadline to get budget in place

While a majority of us will be off work this weekend, Illinois lawmakers will be at work trying to get a $36 billion state budget in place.

State lawmakers will be working Saturday because they are going to miss the midnight deadline, but lawmakers did make progress today as they did vote on a plan. So, until that happens several state agencies will suspend operations, including the state lottery.

Ronja Campbell, the owner of a liquor store, just recently added the sale of lottery tickets. She said she saw an automatic increase in sales and was excited to see her business grow.

Campbell said she had already started getting regulars who would come in and buy tickets. Until Friday, when she went to cash out a customer and the system wouldn't let her sell a Powerball lottery ticket.

"Powerball and Mega Millions are best sellers, and you know when they come in and they get a Powerball or Mega Millions, they make pick up something else which helps me and especially if someone actually wins the jackpot at my store that really helps me," said Campbell.

On top of effecting local businesses, the suspension hurts public schools. Most residents are unaware that a percentage of the state's lottery sales go to fund public schools.

According to a state school board study, in 2015 nearly $700 million went to a common school fund.