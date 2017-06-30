Teleservices office closing in Washington Sq. Mall

Maybe you have the weekend off, but Illinois lawmakers do not.More >>
Maybe you have the weekend off, but Illinois lawmakers do not.More >>
The next time someone like Aleah Beckerle disappears, a volunteer group plans to be ready to launch a search at a moment's notice. members of her search team say, some of the very people who spent months looking for Aleah are now creating a new search team.More >>
The next time someone like Aleah Beckerle disappears, a volunteer group plans to be ready to launch a search at a moment's notice. members of her search team say, some of the very people who spent months looking for Aleah are now creating a new search team.More >>
The TeleServices office in Washington Square Mall is consolidating to it's Greenwood locations.More >>
The TeleServices office in Washington Square Mall is consolidating to it's Greenwood locations.More >>
An Evansville woman is accused of leaving her kids in a running vehicle.More >>
An Evansville woman is accused of leaving her kids in a running vehicle.More >>
Within the past two weeks, Henderson Police tell us they have received, nine shots fired calls, that turned out to be fireworks.More >>
Within the past two weeks, Henderson Police tell us they have received, nine shots fired calls, that turned out to be fireworks.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.More >>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>