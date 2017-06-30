Teleservices office closing in Washington Sq. Mall

The Teleservices office in Washington Square Mall is consolidating to it's Greenwood locations.

All the employees got a notice Thursday from management. Managers are calling this a business decision that has nothing to do with profits.

We're told the office has been here for the last decade. Not all of those 75 jobs are full time, but they will all be available at the new location.

Some of those employees have already agreed to move with the company.

This location won't close until September, so, for now, they're hiring temp positions.

The employees will have to move to the new office themselves wth out any assistance but we're told anyone who stays until they close will get a severance package.