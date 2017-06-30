Evansville mom accused of leaving kids in running car outside Henderson Wal-Mart

An Evansville woman is accused of leaving her kids in a running vehicle.

Tabitha Stuart, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Henderson police say they were called to Wal-Mart just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

They say Stuart told them she was only in the store for five minutes. Several witnesses say it was longer than that.

Officers say the children were four-years-old and one-year-old.

Police say Stuart also pushed a witness to the ground because the witness wouldn't move from the vehicle. They say that witness was the one who called 911.

Stuart is out of jail on bond.

