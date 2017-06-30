Henderson Officer advises 'don't hesitate' for residents after hearing possible gunshots

An Evansville woman is accused of leaving her kids in a running vehicle.More >>
An Evansville woman is accused of leaving her kids in a running vehicle.More >>
Within the past two weeks, Henderson Police tell us they have received, nine shots fired calls, that turned out to be fireworks.More >>
Within the past two weeks, Henderson Police tell us they have received, nine shots fired calls, that turned out to be fireworks.More >>
It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive.More >>
It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive.More >>
Two people have been arrested after a short chase in Evansville. It happened Thursday afternoon on Michigan Street.More >>
Two people have been arrested after a short chase in Evansville. It happened Thursday afternoon on Michigan Street.More >>
According to Browning Funeral Home's website, visitation for Sharon F. Mand will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and a burial will follow at Tupman Cemetery.More >>
According to Browning Funeral Home's website, visitation for Sharon F. Mand will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and a burial will follow at Tupman Cemetery.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
A 67-year-old Gulfport man accused of using free Wi-Fi from casinos to download child pornography will spend the next decade in prison.More >>
A 67-year-old Gulfport man accused of using free Wi-Fi from casinos to download child pornography will spend the next decade in prison.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>