PREVIEW: Otters host first-place Florence at Bosse Field

The Evansville Otters return to Bosse Field Friday for a series opener on Edward Jones Night against the Florence Freedom. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Friday is also Social Media Night at the ballpark. Connect with the Otters through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by sharing a picture from Bosse Field. Attendees are encouraged to use the hashtag #BeAFan and fans on Twitter and Facebook can redeem buy one, get one free tickets by printing out a voucher available on both social media platforms.

Following the game, fans can stay in their seats and watch a spectacular postgame fireworks show courtesy of Edward Jones.

Evansville (23-18) will look to reel in the first-place Freedom over the weekend. Heading into the series, Florence has a 6 ½-game advantage over second-place Evansville in the Frontier League West standings.

The Otters won two of three games this past week at The Corn Crib in Normal, Ill.

In the series, John Schultz went 5 for 9, which included his 400th career hit with the Otters on Tuesday in the series opener.

Christopher Riopedre had a solid series as well, going 4 for 11 with five runs scored and five RBIs. Riopedre had four RBIs in the series finale against the Cornbelters on Wednesday.

As a team, the Otters lead the Frontier League offensively with 51 home runs and on the mound with 386 strikeouts amongst Evansville pitching.

The Evansville pitching staff has seen improvement in the team ERA too. Since June 9, the Otters team ERA has been trimmed from 5.33 to 4.54.

Right-hander Diego Ibarra will get the start in the series opener for Evansville, making his third start for the Otters. Ibarra was handed a loss last Sunday against Southern Illinois, surrendering five runs–two earned–off six hits and three walks in four innings.

Florence (30-12) will send right-hander Tony Vocca to the mound on Friday. Vocca earned a win in his last start against Gateway, allowing two runs off six hits and three walks in six innings.

The Freedom have the best team ERA in the Frontier League at 3.34.

Offensively, Andre Mercurio and Daniel Fraga are hitting .363 and .342. Both averages rank in the top-seven in the Frontier League. Jose Brizuela leads Florence with nine home runs and 40 RBIs, good enough for top-five in the league.