Two people arrested after Evansville chase

Two people have been arrested after a short chase in Evansville.

It happened Thursday afternoon. 14 News was on scene.

Police say they pulled over and SUV on Linwood near Iowa because the driver didn't come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

As officers were checking the ID's of the driver, 23-year-old Antonio Tolbert, and his passenger, 27-year-old Erin Harvell, police say Tolbert put the car into gear and drove off.

They say Tolbert ran two stop signs, before stopping at a house on Michigan Street.

Officers say Harvell ran inside the home.

Both Tolbert and Harvell were arrested.

Police say a handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition was found nearby on the sidewalk.

They say Tolbert admitted he tossed the gun during the chase. They say he told them he carried it for protection and is a convicted felon.

Police say the gun had been reported stolen.

Harvell is charged with resisting law enforcement. A mug shot for her was not immediately available, and she has been released.

Tolbert is charged with resisting law enforcement, theft, and possession of a gun by a felon.

