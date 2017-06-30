Funeral arrangements for house explosion victim released

Funeral arrangements have been released for one of the people killed in a house explosion in Evansville.

[Continuing coverage on the deadly house explosion]

According to Browning Funeral Home's website, visitation for Sharon F. Mand will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and a burial will follow at Tupman Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Browning Funeral Home.

Mand and Kathleen Woolems were killed Tuesday when their home on Hercules Avenue exploded. According to the coroner, both women died from smoke inhalation.

Three other people were hurt.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.