Attempted murder suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

An Evansville man charged with attempted murder has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

We first told you about Robert Robertson, Jr.'s arrest in 2015.

[Previous: 6 charged with attempted murder in Vanderburgh Co.]

He had been in federal custody on drug charges, and is now back in Vanderburgh County to face the attempted murder charge.

He was one of six people arrested after a robbery and beating at Garvin and Sweetser in December 2014.

Robertson is also charged with criminal confinement and conspiracy to commit murder.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.