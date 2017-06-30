Attempted murder suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Attempted murder suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

Robert Robertson, Jr. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Robert Robertson, Jr. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man charged with attempted murder has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

We first told you about Robert Robertson, Jr.'s arrest in 2015.

[Previous: 6 charged with attempted murder in Vanderburgh Co.]

He had been in federal custody on drug charges, and is now back in Vanderburgh County to face the attempted murder charge. 

He was one of six people arrested after a robbery and beating at Garvin and Sweetser in December 2014. 

Robertson is also charged with criminal confinement and conspiracy to commit murder.

