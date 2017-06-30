EPD: Naked rape suspect arrested after quick chase

An Evansville man has been arrested for rape.

Police say the victim was walking near Lorraine Park around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

They say Emanuel Vasquez walked up to her and started talking to her.

The victim says she didn't know Vasquez, but she felt safer walking with him than by herself.

At one point, she says they stopped at a park bench, and Vasquez offered her a beer.

The victim says Vasquez started touching her and tugging at her pants. She says he also took off all his clothes, so she tried to run away.

She says Vasquez stomped on her sandal, breaking it. That caused her to fall.

She says Vasquez got on top of her, pulled down her pants, and raped her.

The victim says she screamed for help, pulled his hair, and tried to run away. She says Vasquez was able to pull her back down and bit her shoulder.

The victim was finally able to get away and run to a nearby house for help.

While responding, police say they spotted Vasquez in the area, and he was still naked.

Officers say Vasquez ran from them, and hid inside the screened-in porch of a house.

They say he was not cooperative, even after a warning that a K-9 would be released.

Police say he was bitten by the K-9, and then taken into custody.

