Evansville man facing child solicitation charge

An Evansville man has been arrested on a child solicitation charge.

Police say 32-year-old Nicholas Hulsey sent inappropriate pictures of himself to a young girl's cell phone and asked her to send pictures of herself.

When caught, police say Hulsey was asked how he could do such a thing to a child.

They say he answered with, "I don't know. I'm stupid, and I have issues."

Police say Hulsey tried to delete the conversations, but they had already been screen grabbed.

They say the pictured showed Hulsey in his underwear.

