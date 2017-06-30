Kentucky prison placed on lockdown after workers attacked

Officials say Kentucky's only maximum security prison has been placed on lockdown after inmates attacked eight workers.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb told media that 16 inmates attacked the workers Thursday afternoon near a canteen line in the yard of the Kentucky State Reformatory.

She said the injured workers included officers, sergeants, lieutenants and a captain, and all were treated for non-life threatening injuries. She said none of the inmates required medical attention.

