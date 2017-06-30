Evansville chosen for 2018 Indiana Republican Convention

Evansville has been chosen for the host city for the 2018 Indiana Republican Convention.

The event will be held June 8 and 9.

It marks the second time in history that the convention will be held outside Indianapolis.

“We are a statewide party. As such, it’s important that we hold events in every corner of Indiana as we work to build and grow our party for the future. That’s why we solicited bids for next year’s convention and why we’re excited to announce that the 2018 Indiana Republican Party State Convention will be held in Evansville,” said Indiana Republican Party State Chairman Kyle Hupfer.

State officials along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke made the announcement Friday morning at the Ford Center.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase all of the great development and progress in Evansville," said Mayor Winnecke. "The City of Evansville has worked tirelessly to become a destination for statewide and regional conventions. This selection is affirmation of our effort. Our community will roll out the red carpet so that delegates and guests will have the chance to explore and celebrate Evansville’s top cultural districts, and see firsthand that e is for everyone.”

Approximately 1,700 delegates to the Indiana Republican Party State Convention will gather at the Ford Center for the purpose of selecting the Republican Party’s nominees for Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State.



“The 2018 Indiana Republican Party State Convention is the perfect opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and his team have done in revitalizing downtown Evansville," said Governor Eric Holcomb. "The city is experiencing a true renaissance thanks to his commitment to economic development and growth. I’m excited that Hoosier Republicans from all over the state will be able to savor the flavor of all that Evansville has to offer.”

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.