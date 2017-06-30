Henderson family sells fireworks for mission trip

A family in Henderson heavily depends on firework sales so they can help others.More >>
A family in Henderson heavily depends on firework sales so they can help others.More >>
Three people are in the Henderson County jail after narcotics detectives busted a meth-dealing operation.More >>
Three people are in the Henderson County jail after narcotics detectives busted a meth-dealing operation.More >>
Uniontown Kentucky just swore in a new police officer, and she comes with more than six years of experience.More >>
Uniontown Kentucky just swore in a new police officer, and she comes with more than six years of experience.More >>
Detectives had to rent a moving truck to take back all the things they say a pair of storage-unit burglars stole the past couple of months.More >>
Detectives had to rent a moving truck to take back all the things they say a pair of storage-unit burglars stole the past couple of months.More >>
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce stopped by Vectren headquarters to talk about their Indiana Vision 2025 program and the state's report card.More >>
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce stopped by Vectren headquarters to talk about their Indiana Vision 2025 program and the state's report card.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
A man was bitten Thursday when he went into the water to the retrieve a shark at a pier in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
A man was bitten Thursday when he went into the water to the retrieve a shark at a pier in Wrightsville Beach.More >>