Henderson family sells fireworks for mission trip

A family in Henderson heavily depends on firework sales so they can help others.

Hailey Hartman and her family run the Mark's Fireworks booth at Eastgate Shopping Center in Henderson.

She said a percentage of the sales goes to a mission trip her family goes on every year. They go to Myanmar, which is in Southeast Asia, and work in an orphanage.

Hailey said she feels very blessed Mark allows her family to do this every year.

"Oh so much. It really does. It almost funds our trip completely and we do like a few other fundraisers but this is definitely the main one so yah, it's helped us a lot," said Hartman.

Hailey said she's gone to Myanmar six times.

It's run through an organization called Uncharted International in Evansville.

They leave December 26 and will be gone for 12 days.

In the meantime, Hailey and her family will be selling fireworks until July 5th and then pack up.

