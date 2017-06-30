Three arrested in Henderson meth bust

Three people are in the Henderson County jail after narcotics detectives busted a meth-dealing operation.

Detectives say they were getting tips about a lot of people coming and going from a building on Pringle Street. They got inside the building and found Jeffery Stewart and Anthony Barron with syringes and drugs.

Stewart was given a citation, and Barron was arrested.

While they were there, detectives say Maddie Gibbs and Clifton Davis delivered drugs to the building.

They ran, but detectives caught them and arrested them as well.

