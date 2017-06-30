Watch now on Sunrise: Holiday weekend storms? Major twin bridges alert, Travel ban latest, Fireworks or gunshots? Erin Meyer farewell

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND RAIN? It will be partly cloudy and warm early this morning as low temps drop into the lower 70's. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through early Saturday morning. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning. We'll have seasonable temps in the mid to upper 80's this afternoon. Byron will have the complete 4th of July Holiday forecast.

TWIN BRIDGES ALERT: There's a major alert for the twin bridges this morning. Crews will start shutting down the southbound bridge, and re-routing all traffic to the northbound bridge. It will be three lanes instead of two, with two lanes into Indiana, and one lane into Kentucky. It's all part of the "Fix for 41" project.

TRAVEL BAN UNDERWAY: The scaled-back version of President Donald Trump's travel ban is likely to generate a new round of court battles. The new rules took effect Thursday evening, but they didn't spark the protests and chaos at airports around the world that marked the original order last January. Instead of an outright ban as once proposed, the new rules tighten already-tough visa policies affecting citizens from six Muslim-majority countries. Refugees are covered as well.

FIREWORKS OR GUNSHOTS? As we approach the 4th of July, fireworks can be heard in neighborhoods all over the area. But how can you tell the difference between a firecracker and a gunshot? We'll hear the difference for ourselves on Sunrise, courtesy of the Henderson Police Department.

ERIN MEYER FAREWELL: This morning will be Erin Meyer's final appearance behind the anchor desk on 14 News Sunrise. We'll send her off to the next chapter of her life in style, and introduce you to the newest member of the Sunrise family, who will now carry the baton alongside me and Byron.

We wish Erin well, and hope to see you on a very special edition of 14 News Sunrise this morning.

