Detectives rent truck to recover items stolen from storage units

Detectives had to rent a moving truck to take back all the things they say a pair of storage unit burglars stole the past couple of months.

Chadwick Barker and Brittney Jackson are in the Warrick County jail facing burglary, trespassing, and even drug charges.

Authorities said the pair hit so many storage units between Vanderburgh and Warrick counties they couldn't even remember which items were stolen from where.

Authorities are asking anybody who has been a victim of storage unit theft to come forward.

The pair may not have been working alone. Authorities said more arrests are likely.

