Indiana Vision 2025 report card released

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce stopped by Vectren headquarters to talk about their Indiana Vision 2025 program and the state's report card.

The report card, released earlier this month, is a snapshot of where Indiana is making progress and also reveals what areas require further attention.

It ranks Indiana nationally from one to 50 in 62 key economic measurements.

In 2017, Indiana improved its ranking in 36 metrics. That's up from 28 two years ago.

One of the hot topics covered is jobs and how companies look to fill them.

That report card is released in two-year intervals through 2025 covering progress in four critical areas: Outstanding Talent, Attractive Business Climate, Superior Infrastructure and a Dynamic and Creative Culture

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.