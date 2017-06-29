Tri-State sexual abuse reports up

Fewer kids report sexual abuse in the summer, and we're learning it's because that's when kids are out of school and less likely to reach out to a trusted adult.

In the past month, 11 more victims have come forward than this time last year.

Holly's House Executive Director Sidney Hardgrave told us at best, one in 10 sexual abuse cases get reported, nationwide. However, the numbers in the Tri-State are better.

Hardgrave tells us, employees are helping more victims who are not only reporting sexual abuse more often but closer to when the assault happens.

In the month of June, seven out of 29 reported what happened to them within 24 hours.

"It's very encouraging to us that these children in our community know that, even though this thing has happened, and we didn't want it to, that they need to talk about it right away," said Holly's House executive director, Sidney Hardgrave.

Hardgrave said she thinks she knows why more kids are reporting.

In 2010, Holly's House started an education program called "Think First and Stay Safe."

Through this program, they've taught more than 30,000 elementary school students in southwest Indiana on how to spot a sexual predator.

"We make them list trusted adults they know, and we ask them specifically to list someone in their family. It might not be someone in your household, it might be someone that lives in a different house."

A critical piece of their mission is promoting justice. We learned the people who are committing these crimes are being put away for a longer time.

Holly's House representatives said that's due in part to the hard work of the prosecutor's office.

