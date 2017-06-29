King Wins Another National Title in Record Fashion

Indiana University swimmer Lilly King won her second national title in as many nights at the 2017 Phillips 66 US Swimming Nationals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis on Thursday.

King, who won the crown in the 200 breaststroke on Wednesday, touched the wall first in the 50 breaststroke on Thursday night with a tremendous time of 29.66.

The Evansville, Ind. native’s mark set the American, US Open and meet record and also gave the rising junior the fastest time in the world this year. Earlier in prelims, King set the meet record with her time of 29.96.

By winning the national title in the 50 breast, King will now swim the event for Team USA at the 2017 FINA World Championships next month in Budapest, Hungary. King will also swim the 200 breast for the Americans, as well.

King has two more events scheduled this week – the 100 breaststroke on Friday and the 200 IM on Saturday.

The Hoosiers were well represented in the Championship Final of the men’s 50 breaststroke, IU alum Cody Miller placed third overall with a time of 27.24. Joining him in the final was current Hoosier swimmer Ian Finnerty, who took eighth overall with a time of 27.83.

In the B Final of the men’s 50 backstroke, Indiana alum Bob Glover had a great swim, touching the wall first to place ninth overall with a great time of 25.20. Earlier in prelims, Glover tied for 8th overall, but fell in a swim-off by just 0.01 seconds to earn the top seed in the B Final.

Earlier in the morning, the Hoosiers had some stellar swims in the prelims session. In the men’s 100 butterfly, Blake Pieroni, who qualified for Team USA in the 200 freestyle on Wednesday, placed 26th with a personal-best time of 54.01 – the second-best time in school history. IU alum Max Irwin took 71st with a time of 55.89.

On the women’s side, Shelby Koontz placed 32nd overall with a mark of 1:00.57, while Christine Jensen was 40th in 1:00.86. In the women’s 400 IM, Sam Lisy was 49th in a time of 4:56.84, while Reagan Cook touched the wall 62nd with a mark of 5:00.28.

In the 18-and-under C Final of the 100 fly, Koontz placed eighth with a time of 1:00.84.

In the women’s 50 backstroke, Ali Rockett took 27th overall with a great time of 29.20, while Grace Haskett tied for 45th with a mark of 29.64. Rachel Matsumura was 55th in 29.80. On the men’s side, Wilson Beckman was 24th with a time of 26.28. Also in the women’s 50 breaststroke, Bailey Kovac tied for 52nd with a mark of 33.36.

Competition at the 2017 Phillips 66 US Swimming Nationals continues on Friday with the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke at the IU Natatorium. Prelims begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, with finals at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics