City of Boonville working to take ownership of Quail Crossing Golf Club

Quail Crossing Golf Club managers said they really like the idea of having a city-owned golf club.

Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt said he contacted the current golf course owners in California last year about potentially buying the property.

It would cost the city around $600,000 to buy the golf course and properties around it. Before that can happen, city officials have to make a fiscal plan.

Once that's done, there will be at least six public meetings before a final vote.

Mayor Wyatt said he wants to open a community center there, and the course would be a great revenue producer for the city.

Quail Crossing officials say this would be the first city-owned golf club in Warrick County. The golf course is west of the city off State Road 261.

"It hasn't been bad communicating with California through everything, but it is definitely a positive note for the members and golfers to be able to have a face with somebody local," Quail Crossing assistant general manager Alex Weightman said.

We're told it could be as soon as August when we learn if the city will take over the golf course.

