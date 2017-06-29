Princeton Community Middle School up for sale with interest for housing

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce stopped by Vectren headquarters to talk about their Indiana Vision 2025 program and the state's report card.More >>
We are just days away from construction work and lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges.More >>
Fewer kids report sexual abuse in the summer. And we're learning it's because that's when kids are out of school and less likely to reach out to a trusted adult. But, in the past month, 11 more victims have come forward than this time last year.More >>
The former Community Middle School could be re-purposed into housing.More >>
Quail Crossing Golf Club managers say they really like the idea of having a city owned golf club.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
