Princeton Community Middle School up for sale with interest for housing

The former Community Middle School could be repurposed into housing.

There is no for sale sign up yet, but the North Gibson School Corporation said it is up for sale for about $190,000.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Harmon said interest has really peaked in the past few months.

He said most of the prospects want to transform the 100-year-old building into some type of housing.

Harmon explained the list includes senior housing and apartments.

Harmon said none of them are official offers, but he likes the idea of the building being used for housing because that would ultimately bring back money into the school system.

"Anytime there is additional housing that raises the assessed value which helps alleviate some of the circuit breakers effects on budgets. It increases the amount that we're eligible for in capital project's dollars," explained Harmon.

Harmon said once they get an official offer, the school corporation will accept or deny it based on the project's plans.

