Water main break worries North Heidelbach Ave. residents

Crews worked throughout the day to repair another water main break in Evansville.

The runoff is a familiar sight for those living near the 2500 block of North Heidelbach Avenue.

"It's our 14th water main break since 2009," Emily Smith said.

As water went rushing down the road, all neighbors could do is watch.

"This is beyond ridiculous," Gary Frayser said. "They've put more money to repair this street then they could've just done the job right, to begin with.

Many have wondered when the problem would finally be fixed for good.

"I think they have to dig up the entire street," Tara Gilmore said. "They just have to dig it all up and replace all the piping from here on out because we keep having the same breaks in the same spots or they'll fix a significant chunk and then it'll break right next to it 3 months later."

The water division tells me the break happened between 4-5 a.m. Thursday. Since then, a portion of North Heidelbach was shut down. City workers began drilling holes, cutting the pipe, and putting in a new one.

"I went over to wake my niece up to tell her about it so she could figure out a way to get to work and they asked me 'please don't step in her yard, Kathy Wood explained. "It's starting to cave in so that's how bad they are."

Workers with the water division say this pipeline is in the design phase for a replacement now, funded by the taxpayers.

"We should be able to start construction by the end of this year," Duane Gillis said.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.