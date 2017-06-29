Home Depot, ECHO partner to rehabilitate Gresham Memorial Home

The home will serve as temporary housing for veterans and offer council to help residents acclimate back into civilian life (WFIE)

More than 40 area Home Depot associates along with ECHO Housing are rehabilitating the James Bethel Gresham Memorial Home.

The home will serve as temporary housing for veterans and offer council to help residents acclimate back into civilian life.

With the combined efforts of The Home Depot and ECHO Housing, this project will improve the quality of life for current and future residents by updating the kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping quarters in the older building.

One volunteer we spoke with said it's great to give back.

The Gresham House is located on Wedeking Avenue near Garvin Park.

