Conflict of interest statement surrounding pastor's son being sent to HUD

A conflict of interest issue regarding the leader of a non-profit in Evansville came up again at a city meeting on Thursday.

Reverend Adrian Brooks is the President of Memorial Community Development Corporation. The non-profit builds houses for people in need.

Brooks' son lives in one of those homes. The issue was brought to the Board of Public Works after City Council passed it off to them earlier this week.

Rev. Brooks was at Wednesday's meeting and said he said he can't help if his son's income qualifies him for affordable housing.

Brooks said they followed the procedures set forth by HUD and have done so for the past 24 years. According to HUD, it's a violation of their policy for a direct relative of a developer to live in a home they built.

"My son recognizes his father is a person who's in the public. I am in the public eye," said Rev. Brooks. "What I take exception to is, why people would harass a resident or tenant in one of our apartment complexes over something they have no control over?"

On Wednesday, the board accepted a conflict of interest statement submitted by the Department of Metropolitan Development.

That document will be sent to HUD, along with a letter of support from the city. The document will ask them to grant an exception. What happens next is up to HUD.

