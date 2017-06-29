Board gives approval for Evansville cemetery to apply for grant

On Thursday, the Board of Public Works approved the cemetery to apply for a grant (WFIE)

New trees could be coming soon to Evansville's Locust Hill Cemetery.

On Thursday, the Board of Public Works approved the cemetery to apply for a grant.

The grant is in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War 1.

If chosen, the $2,000 would be used to plant linden trees near the flag pole monument.

The spot is in memory of James Bethel Gresham, an Evansville native who was one of the first Americans to die in World War 1.

