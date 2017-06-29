HydroFest events comes to Evansville

We have new information on Evansville's HydroFest. As we told you earlier this year, HydroFest is coming back to Evansville this Labor Day Weekend for the first time since 2009.

HydroFest members said the Tri-State asked for it, and they were looking for a way to utilize all the open space on the Ohio River.

The competition was dropped back in 2009 once the committee found out fewer teams were competing. Organizers said sponsorships helped get them back on their feet.

We're told the 14 hotels in town are also lending a hand and providing discounts for teams, officials, and fans. The committee plans on making a comeback in a big way.

Right now, 47 teams with eight different boat classes from all over the country have signed up. These boats can reach speeds of up to 170 miles per hour.

The action won't slow down either because there will be four races every hour.

To get in, you'll need a wristband. You can pick one up at the Evansville Visitors Center, the Evansville Museum, and at SWIRCA.

Those $10 go a long way. They grant you access to live music from traveling bands.

Two of those $10 go towards local non-profits.

You can bring a tent and a cooler but no glass.

