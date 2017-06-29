Mt. Carmel study looks into regional water plant

One of their water plants has been standing for nearly 80 years (WFIE)

Mount Carmel could soon be sharing a water treatment plant with several other surrounding cities.

We're told the last major renovation was 20 years ago when they switched from river water to treating well water. Now, city officials are looking for another option because they say a major upgrade needs to happen.

Mount Carmel's water commissioner, Justin Dulgar, said the city is in the middle of an engineering study to find the best way to solve the aging infrastructure problems with their current facility.

Dulgar said so far, the study has revealed two options they're considering. Those are an $18 million regional water plant that would serve Mount Carmel, Grayville, Albion, and Keensburg communities or a combined plant for Mount Carmel and Keensburg that comes with an $8 million price tag for the city.

He said if they go with the regional water plant option it would probably be located in Grayville, and because it would be maintained by the Wabash Valley Water Commission, the city wouldn't gain any debt.

"The regional water treatment plant would be the best option for all involved," Dulgar told 14 News. "The economies of scale, bringing everybody together in one water source and to bring down the cost to produce is really my first choice."

The study will be complete in September, and from there, each city will decide whether they are in or out.

