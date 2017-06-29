Ellis Park Racing opens July 1 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ellis Park Racing opens July 1

Horse racing returns to Ellis Park for a four-day affair beginning July 1.

They are expecting it to be the best meet yet.

