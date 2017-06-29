EPD: Woman shot herself in the stomach

It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive (WFIE)

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive.

EPD says they received a call saying a woman had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say they arrested four people in the home who were there when it happened.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

