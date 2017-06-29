EPD: Woman shot herself in the stomach - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Woman shot herself in the stomach

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive (WFIE) It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive.

EPD says they received a call saying a woman had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say they arrested four people in the home who were there when it happened.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly