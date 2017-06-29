EPD: Woman shot herself in the arm

It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive (WFIE)

Evansville Police say a woman accidentally shot herself.

It happened in the 1100 block of S. Villa Drive Thursday afternoon.

A witness says the 19-year-old was playing with a gun when it went off. The woman was hit in the arm.

She is no longer listed as patient in the hospital.

