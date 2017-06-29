EPD: Woman shot herself in the arm - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Woman shot herself in the arm

It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive (WFIE) It happened in the 1100 block of S Villa Drive (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police say a woman accidentally shot herself. 

It happened in the 1100 block of S. Villa Drive Thursday afternoon. 

A witness says the 19-year-old was playing with a gun when it went off. The woman was hit in the arm.

She is no longer listed as patient in the hospital. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly