EPD investigating report of someone being shot

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police say they are responding to a report of someone being shot.

It happened at South Villa and Jefferson.

Our crews are on the scene. We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

