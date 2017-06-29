SIAC Celebration of Champions Nominees

For the past 7 years, the SIAC, one of the Hoosier State's most competitive high school conferences, has hosted it's "Night of Champions". However, there's been a change to it's 8th edition.

Now called the "Celebration of Champions", a male and female athlete from each school in the conference were announced as winners this afternoon at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation building.

Here's a look at all of the champions. From Bosse, Javien Langley and Kiara Bailey.

Castle's represented by Jack Nunge and Katie Schlosser.

Central has Zach Daugherty and Zion Sanders.

Harrison's top two are speedster De'Ante Booker and Britney Young.

Kurtis Wilderman and Grace McCann will carry the Mater Dei banner.

Memorial has super Sam Bonano and Caroline Newland.

North will send Kade Fleming and Ariah Leary to the banquet.

And Elijah Dunham and Jaley Schlosser represent Reitz.

