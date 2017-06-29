Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor picked for IN Supreme Court Committee

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann has earned a position on an Indiana Supreme Court Committee.

Hermann is one of six Indiana legal professionals who will be appointed to the Rules of Practice Committee on July 1.

The terms will expire in June 2022.

Throughout the year, members of the committee receive proposed rule amendments from different sources across the state. The committee will evaluate the requests to if changes need to be proposed.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on the Indiana Supreme Court Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure,” said Prosecutor Hermann. “The work of this committee impacts the legal community across the Hoosier state.”

