Chandler man facing several child molesting charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Chandler man facing several child molesting charges

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
George Newton, Jr. (Source: Warrick Co. Jail) George Newton, Jr. (Source: Warrick Co. Jail)
CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) -

A Chandler man is facing child molesting charges.

Authorities say 52-year-old George Newton, Jr. molested two young girls over a period of several years. 

Newton is being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $10,000 bond. 

He's facing nine felony charges. 

Newton is due back in court August 4. 

