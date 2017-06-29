EPD: Man with gun safely taken into custody after refusing commands for several minutes

An Evansville man is safely in custody after some tense moments with Evansville Police.

Officers say they were called to the 1800 block of Kerth Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a man had pointed a gun at a victim, and was still standing outside holding the gun.

When police arrived, they say 53-year-old Rilie Webster, Jr. was standing in a grass lot with the gun in one hand, while he was talking on his phone with the other.

Police say officers gave loud commands to drop the gun. They say he hesitated, but eventually tossed the gun a few feet from him.

Officers say he refused commands to get on his knees, and continued to walk in circles and talk on the phone.

They say he could be heard saying "they are probably going to shoot me."

Police called for a K9 and for officers with "less lethal options" to arrive.

Officers say after more than six and half minutes, they were able to use force to take Webster into custody and take control of the gun.

They say the gun was well within Webster's reach the entire time he ignored commands to surrender.

Officers say the gun turned out not to loaded, but they did find ammunition in Webster's pocket.

He's charged with having a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by felon, public intoxication, and intimidation.

