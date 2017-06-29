Crews repairing another main break in Evansville neighborhood

A traffic alert for the north side of Evansville.

Crews are repairing a water main break on North Heidelbach Avenue between Negley Avenue and East Parkland Avenue. That section of the road is closed down.

Neighbors on N Heidelbach Ave tell me they're insanely frustrated. They say they've had over a dozen water main breaks since 2008. @14News pic.twitter.com/AJLkxzsWqX — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) June 29, 2017

We haven't heard yet if a boil advisory or order is put in place at this time.

