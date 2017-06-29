Man wearing skull mask tries to rob Hopkins Co. store

Deputies are looking for the man they say tried to rob the Dollar General Store in Nortonville.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, a man, dressed in all black and wearing a skull mask, came in and demanded the cashier give him money from the safe.

The sheriff's office says the suspect took off when he was unable to get into the safe.

If you have any information about what happened call (270) 821-5661.

