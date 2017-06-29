Man wearing skull mask tries to rob Hopkins Co. store

According to the sheriff's office, 38-year-old Christopher C. Jones is wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, 38-year-old Christopher C. Jones is wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.More >>
Deputies are looking for the man they say tried to rob the Dollar General Store in Nortonville.More >>
Deputies are looking for the man they say tried to rob the Dollar General Store in Nortonville.More >>
Officials say the fire started just after 12:30 Wednesday morning on East Sherwood Drive.More >>
Officials say the fire started just after 12:30 Wednesday morning on East Sherwood Drive.More >>
A motorcycle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Diamond Avenue.More >>
A motorcycle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Diamond Avenue.More >>
The west side of Evansville was alive with music, as the annual Drums on the Ohio marched into the Reitz Bowl.More >>
The west side of Evansville was alive with music, as the annual Drums on the Ohio marched into the Reitz Bowl.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Pigs made their way out of a crashed tractor-trailer and onto a Dallas-area interstate, with some going as far as a half-mile away before responders started to corral them.More >>
Pigs made their way out of a crashed tractor-trailer and onto a Dallas-area interstate, with some going as far as a half-mile away before responders started to corral them.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>