Authorities looking for wanted Dubois Co. man

Authorities are looking for a wanted Dubois County man.

According to the sheriff's office, 38-year-old Christopher C. Jones is wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The sheriff's office says a multi-agency team of officers went to a home in the 9000 block of N. Hickory Grove Rd. Wednesday night to arrest Jones, but he ran off into a heavily wooded area as the officers approached.

Authorities tried to use a K-9 to track him, but tell us the track was lost about a mile into the woods.

Anyone with information about Jones is asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriff's Office at (812) 482-3522.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.