Cause of Newburgh fire under investigation

A Newburgh couple was sleeping when their home caught fire.

The fire started just after 12:30 Wednesday morning on East Sherwood Drive.

Newburgh and Ohio Township fire departments were both called in to get the flames out.

We're told the fire started in the garage and spread into the home "a little bit."

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

