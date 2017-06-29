Cause of Newburgh fire under investigation

According to the sheriff's office, 38-year-old Christopher C. Jones is wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.More >>
Officials say the fire started just after 12:30 Wednesday morning on East Sherwood Drive.More >>
A motorcycle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Diamond Avenue.More >>
The west side of Evansville was alive with music, as the annual Drums on the Ohio marched into the Reitz Bowl.More >>
The pursuit to find out what caused the home explosion at 1717 Hercules Avenue in Evansville continued on Wednesday.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot in the hand during a disturbance Wednesday.More >>
