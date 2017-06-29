Watch now on Sunrise: Heating up, Newburgh house fire, Explosion latest, Drums recap

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HEATING UP: It's not as cool this morning as low temps sink into the mid to upper 60's under partly cloudy skies. We'll have warmer temps under partly sunny skies with high temps climbing into the upper 80's. Breezy southwest winds will gust to 20 miles an hour this afternoon. Byron will look ahead to the holiday weekend.

NEWBURGH FIRE: A Newburgh couple was sleeping when their home caught fire overnight. It started just after 12:30 this morning on East Sherwood Drive

We're told the fire started in the garage and spread into the home..

EXPLOSION LATEST: We continue to follow developments in an Evansville house explosion that left two people dead, and three in the hospital. It happened Tuesday morning on Hercules Avenue. We'll also hear from family members who are devastated by this tragedy, and who have been traveling to hospitals in Louisville and Indianapolis where their loved ones are being treated.

MOTORCYCLE WRECK: New information this morning on a crash that shut down part of Diamond Avenue last night. Two people were taken to the hospital after the motorcycle they were on was hit by a truck.

HEALTH CARE UPDATE: The Senate is waiting to vote on the Republican health care reform bill, and now we're getting an idea of how Americans feel about the bill. A USA Today poll showed only 12 percent approve of the bill as it's currently written.

DRUMS RECAP: The annual Drums on the Ohio marched into Reitz Bowl last night. Six drum corps from all over the country performed, as part of the Drums Corps International summer tour. We'll take a look back.





