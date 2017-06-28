Motorcycle crash shuts down westbound lanes of Diamond Ave.

A motorcycle crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Diamond Avenue near Kratzville Road.

Right now, that motorcycle is still under the pickup truck.

It happened just after 9 p.m.

Our crew on the scene says two motorcycles were traveling together. Officials say the truck hit one of the bikes and injured both people on the bikes.

We're told the pickup truck driver wasn't hurt. It's a story we're following.

