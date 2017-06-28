Annual Drums on the Ohio marches into Reitz Bowl

The west side of Evansville was alive with music as the annual Drums on the Ohio marched into the Reitz Bowl.

Several drum corps from all over the country performed as part of the Drums Corps International summer tour.

It is the only DCI tour within a 100-mile radius of Evansville.

We spoke with one of the drum corp directors who said this show changes every stereotype people may have about people who are in marching band.

The competition actually began in Evansville in 1978.

It was a west side tradition until 2006 when it left for seven years and then returned.

